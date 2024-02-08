Polling remains peacefully in NA-47 Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling for National Assembly on Thursday here in constituency NA-47 (ICT-II) general election 2024 remained peaceful where long queues of voters are being witnessed at polling stations and voting turn out is expected to increase by 70% as compared to 64% in the previous election-2018 in the Federal capital.

According to details, the overall voting turn out at different polling stations of NA-47 (ICT-II) including Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) G-7/1, Islamabad Model school (IMS) G-7/4 remained 55% at male polling stations and 60 % at female polling stations till 03:30pm.

Among other contesting candidates of NA-47, renowned Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen of PTI, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Independent and Dr Tariq Fazal Chohdary of PML-N are favorite candidates for the masses.

The chief election commissioner and secretary election commission are monitoring polling process through central control room. The polling was started at 08:00 a.m and continued till 5.00 p.m without any break.

The voters were fully mobilized and coming in large number to exercise their right of franchise in a free and peaceful atmosphere.

The Police personnel were deployed outside the polling stations for smooth conduct of the polling process and after the imposition of section-144, arms and ammunition were not allowed inside polling stations.

The candidates of different political parties setup private booths outside the premises of polling stations for education and awareness of young voters.

The supporters of candidates hired vehicles to bring senior citizens and disabled voters to polling stations.