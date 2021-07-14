UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polling Staff To Exercise Their Right To Vote On July 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:24 PM

Polling staff to exercise their right to vote on July 18

The Polling staff, deputed for the polling duty for general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) scheduled to be held on July 25, will cost their votes on July 18th,2021 in the offices of their concerned Returning Officer

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) : The Polling staff, deputed for the polling duty for general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) scheduled to be held on July 25, will cost their votes on July 18th,2021 in the offices of their concerned Returning Officer.

According to an official notification issued by the AJK Election Commission, the counting of these votes would be held on July 25th during the official counting of the votes to be costed on the polling day as mentioned above.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir July (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Naya Pakistan Housing scheme; a people friendly me ..

2 minutes ago

White House Confirms It Will Start to Relocate Afg ..

2 minutes ago

Govt focusing on good governance, economic reforms ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President calls for waging lawfare against Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Delegation of Justice Lawyer Forum calls on Gover ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Reacts to Germany's Explanations on 'Mixed ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.