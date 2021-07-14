Polling staff to exercise their right to vote on July 18

(@FahadShabbir)

The Polling staff, deputed for the polling duty for general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) scheduled to be held on July 25, will cost their votes on July 18th,2021 in the offices of their concerned Returning Officer

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) : The Polling staff, deputed for the polling duty for general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) scheduled to be held on July 25, will cost their votes on July 18th,2021 in the offices of their concerned Returning Officer.

According to an official notification issued by the AJK Election Commission, the counting of these votes would be held on July 25th during the official counting of the votes to be costed on the polling day as mentioned above.