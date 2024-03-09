Open Menu

Polling Started For Presidential Election In KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Polling has been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for presidential election on Saturday as Minister Arshad Ayub cast the first vote.

Polling station has been set up for the presidential election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly under the supervision of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ibrahim Khan.

Six votes have been casted so far. Members of the Provincial Assembly will be able to cast their votes from 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

109 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will participate in the presidential election.

9 members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will not participate in the voting after announcing the boycott of the elections.

There is contest between Asif Ali Zardari, the candidate of the Federal coalition government, and Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Union Council.

Parliamentary Leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi is the polling agent of Asif Ali Zardari, while Minister Mina Khan is the polling agent of Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

91 members of Sunni Ittehad Council would vote in favor of Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

The members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, People's Party and PTIP will vote in favor of Asif Ali Zardari.

More than 350 security personnel have been deployed for holding peaceful election.

APP/ash/

More Stories From Pakistan