Open Menu

Polling Starts Across Country For General Election 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 08:41 AM

Polling starts across country for General Election 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling for the General Elections 2024 began across the country Thursday morning amid tight security and adequate arrangements.

Like other parts of the country, the polling started in the Federal capital at 8:00 a.m. and would continue until 5:00 pm without any break. The queues of voters were seen outside polling booths waiting to cast votes.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, over 128 million registered voters will exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling is being held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies.

The voting is taking place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling will take place in 855 Constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Million NA-8 PP-266 PK-22 PK-91 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

8 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

9 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

9 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

9 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

9 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

9 hours ago
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

9 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

9 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

9 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

9 hours ago
 8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use righ ..

8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) proj ..

ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan