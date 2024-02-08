Polling Starts Across Country For General Election 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 08:41 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling for the General Elections 2024 began across the country Thursday morning amid tight security and adequate arrangements.
Like other parts of the country, the polling started in the Federal capital at 8:00 a.m. and would continue until 5:00 pm without any break. The queues of voters were seen outside polling booths waiting to cast votes.
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, over 128 million registered voters will exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.
The polling is being held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies.
The voting is taking place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.
The polling will take place in 855 Constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.
