Polling starts for CBH elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The polling process of the Local Government elections in the Cantonment board of Hyderabad (CBH) started here on Sunday morning in which 48,965 registered voters (27,073 male and 21,820 female) would elect their representatives in 10 wards of the Board.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already completed all arrangements for holding of CBH polls in fair, free and transparent manner.

As many as 54 candidates of different political parties including Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Jamat-i-Islami, and the independents were in the field to contest CBH polls for which 35 polling stations and 130 polling booths (66 for male and 64 for female voters) have been established.

Three major political parties, PTI, PPP and MQM-P have fielded candidates in all the 10 wards of the CBH.

The voting process which began at 8:00 am, will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and local administration have adopted strict security measures during Cantonment Board elections.

The Police and law enforcement agencies were deployed outside polling stations to maintain order during polling process.