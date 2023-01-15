Polling starts for second phase of LG election in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The polling process has started in 9 districts of Hyderabad division for the second phase of local government elections on Sunday at about 8:00 a.m. which will be continued till 5:00 p.m. without any break.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, apart from 7 districts of Karachi division, around 3.4 million eligible voters will exercise their right to franchise to elect local body representatives in 9 districts of the division including Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal district.

As many as 6774 candidates are contesting for 1675 seats of chairmen, vice chairmen of union councils/ union committees, and the general wards.

Some 2551 candidates are contesting for 620 seats in Hyderabad, 1436 for 409 seats in Dadu, 839 for 161 seats in Jamshoro, 715 for 185 seats in Matiari, and 452 for 129 seats in Tando Muhammad Khan.

Among the contestants, 3525 will contest the election for the seats of general members of wards,1190for chairmen and vice chairmen of UCs of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the district council, 974 for seats in Municipal Committees and 597 for the seats in Town Committees.

Strict security arrangements have been adopted to maintain law and order in Hyderabad division for the smooth conducting of the second phase of Local Government Elections.

Apart from the Police, Quick Response Force, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies were kept alert to face any untoward incident.