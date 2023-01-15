UrduPoint.com

Polling Starts For Second Phase Of LG Election In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Polling starts for second phase of LG election in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The polling process has started in 9 districts of Hyderabad division for the second phase of local government elections on Sunday at about 8:00 a.m. which will be continued till 5:00 p.m. without any break.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, apart from 7 districts of Karachi division, around 3.4 million eligible voters will exercise their right to franchise to elect local body representatives in 9 districts of the division including Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal district.

As many as 6774 candidates are contesting for 1675 seats of chairmen, vice chairmen of union councils/ union committees, and the general wards.

Some 2551 candidates are contesting for 620 seats in Hyderabad, 1436 for 409 seats in Dadu, 839 for 161 seats in Jamshoro, 715 for 185 seats in Matiari, and 452 for 129 seats in Tando Muhammad Khan.

Among the contestants, 3525 will contest the election for the seats of general members of wards,1190for chairmen and vice chairmen of UCs of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the district council, 974 for seats in Municipal Committees and 597 for the seats in Town Committees.

Strict security arrangements have been adopted to maintain law and order in Hyderabad division for the smooth conducting of the second phase of Local Government Elections.

Apart from the Police, Quick Response Force, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies were kept alert to face any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Rangers Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Alert Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Sujawal Sunday From Government Million P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

10 hours ago
 DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

12 hours ago
 Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming f ..

Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming financial woes: President Dr Ar ..

12 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs 9th cabinet meeting

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.