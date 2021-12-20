UrduPoint.com

Polling Starts For Vacant Senate Seat In KP Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Polling starts for vacant senate seat in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Polling for one vacant Senate seat has started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Monday.

Polling began at 9am and would continue till 4 pm without break in KP Assembly that has been declared as polling station for Senate election by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ECP has made all necessary arrangements for holding free, fair and transparent Senate election.

The ruling party PTI has given a ticket to Shaukat Tareen which fall vacant due to resignation of Senator Ayub Afridi.

Awami National Party's Shoukat Amirzada , Pakistan Peoples Party, Muhammad Saeed and Zahir Shah of JUI-Fbalso contesting elections.

As per seats position in KP Assembly having 145 MPAs, PTI has a total of 94 MPAs, JUIP 15, Jamat Islami 3, ANP 12, PML-N 7, PPPP 5, PML one, four each of BAP and independents.

The candidate will need more than 50% votes out of 145 members to win the election.

