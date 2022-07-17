UrduPoint.com

Polling Starts In 20 Constituencies Of Punjab Assembly's By-elections

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Polling starts in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly's by-elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling process for by-elections in 20 Constituencies of the Punjab Assembly have started here on Sunday in all respective areas.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made all arrangements for holding of by-elections in 20 constituencies of the Punjab in a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful manner.

As many as 175 candidates, including independent and ticket holders of different political parties, are taking part in by-elections, an official of the ECP said.

The registered voters in all 20 constituencies are 45,96,873 while a total of 3,140 polling stations, including 739 male, 704 female, 1,696 combined, and one improvised polling station have been set up for by-elections, he added.

In a total of 9,528 polling booths, as many as 5,038 male and 4,490 female polling booths have been set up by the ECP while 3,149 Presiding officers, 8,749 Assistant Presiding Officers, and 8,704 Polling Officers are discharging their duties.

He said that monitoring teams have been constituted with officials. These well-equipped teams with cameras, transport, and supporting material had started their duties on Friday evening to monitor the conduct of the peaceful polling process being held today (Sunday).

He said that the commission was strictly monitoring the conduct of bye-elections and will never allow any candidate or political party to violate the code of conduct adding he said that upon receiving any such report from the team, the commission will take action.

The ECP has also established a central and provincial control room for by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab. In case of a complaint related to the polling, the public can contact on telephone numbers 051 9204402-3 and 051 9210837-8 and fax no 051 9204404 respectively.

The by-elections are being held today (Sunday) in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, including PP-7 Rawalpindi, PP-83 Khushab, PP-90 Bhakkar, PP-97 Faisalabad, PP-125, Jhang, PP-127 Jhang, PP-140 Sheikhupura, PP-158 Lahore, PP-167 Lahore, PP-168 Lahore, PP-170 Lahore, PP-202 Sahiwal, PP-217 Multan, PP-224 Lodhran, PP-228 Lodhran, PP-237 Bahawalnagar, PP-272- Muzaffargarh, PP-273 Muzaffargarh, PP-282 Layyah, and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Sahiwal Jhang Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khushab Lodhran Muzaffargarh Sunday All From PP-7 PP-83 PP-90 PP-97 PP-125 PP-127 PP-140 PP-158 PP-167 PP-168 PP-170 PP-202 PP-217 PP-224 PP-228 PP-237 PP-273 PP-282 PP-288 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

43 minutes ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

9 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

9 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.