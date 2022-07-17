ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling process for by-elections in 20 Constituencies of the Punjab Assembly have started here on Sunday in all respective areas.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made all arrangements for holding of by-elections in 20 constituencies of the Punjab in a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful manner.

As many as 175 candidates, including independent and ticket holders of different political parties, are taking part in by-elections, an official of the ECP said.

The registered voters in all 20 constituencies are 45,96,873 while a total of 3,140 polling stations, including 739 male, 704 female, 1,696 combined, and one improvised polling station have been set up for by-elections, he added.

In a total of 9,528 polling booths, as many as 5,038 male and 4,490 female polling booths have been set up by the ECP while 3,149 Presiding officers, 8,749 Assistant Presiding Officers, and 8,704 Polling Officers are discharging their duties.

He said that monitoring teams have been constituted with officials. These well-equipped teams with cameras, transport, and supporting material had started their duties on Friday evening to monitor the conduct of the peaceful polling process being held today (Sunday).

He said that the commission was strictly monitoring the conduct of bye-elections and will never allow any candidate or political party to violate the code of conduct adding he said that upon receiving any such report from the team, the commission will take action.

The ECP has also established a central and provincial control room for by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab. In case of a complaint related to the polling, the public can contact on telephone numbers 051 9204402-3 and 051 9210837-8 and fax no 051 9204404 respectively.

The by-elections are being held today (Sunday) in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, including PP-7 Rawalpindi, PP-83 Khushab, PP-90 Bhakkar, PP-97 Faisalabad, PP-125, Jhang, PP-127 Jhang, PP-140 Sheikhupura, PP-158 Lahore, PP-167 Lahore, PP-168 Lahore, PP-170 Lahore, PP-202 Sahiwal, PP-217 Multan, PP-224 Lodhran, PP-228 Lodhran, PP-237 Bahawalnagar, PP-272- Muzaffargarh, PP-273 Muzaffargarh, PP-282 Layyah, and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.