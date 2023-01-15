Polling starts in Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The polling process started in Badin district for the second phase of local government elections on Sunday at about 8:00 a.m. which will be continued till 5 pm without any break.

Strict security arrangements are ensured to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order in the district.

Low attendance of voters was witnessed in the morning however it got momentum in the afternoon.