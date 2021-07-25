Polling starts in KP for two constituencies of AJK LA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Poling starts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two Constituencies LA-XLV Kashmir Valley-VI and LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for 11th general Elections of Legislative Assembly (LA) here on Sunday.

The Kashmiri refuges living in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would exercise their right of franchise for the two constituencies.

An official of Election Commission said Kashmiri refugees living in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would vote for AJK LA-XLV Kashmir Valley-VI seat where close contest is expected among Ahmad Shahid Mushtaq (Football), Abdul Majid Khan (PTI), Abdul Nasir Khan (Truck) and Noorul Bari (JI).

The total registered voters in the constituency are 6,951 including 3,860 male and 3,091 female for whom 41 polling stations including seven for male, nine for female and 25 combined have been setup.

As many as 41 presiding officers would supervise the polling with assistance of polling officers and assistant returning officers.

Likewise, LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI seat would be elected by Kashmir voters from 23 districts in two provinces including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Buner, Charsadda, Karak, Kohistan, Mohmand, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swat, Swabi, Upper Dir and Chitral.

A total of 13 aspirants are contesting polls including Chaudhary Fakhar Zaman (PPP), Nazia Niaz (PTI) and Raja Sadeeq (PMLN) for this constituency where tough contest is expected among three leading political parties of the country.

Polling started at 9.00 am and would continue till 5.00pm without break in KP for these two constituencies of AJK Legislative Assembly.