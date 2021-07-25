UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polling Starts In KP For Two Constituencies Of AJK LA

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

Polling starts in KP for two constituencies of AJK LA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Poling starts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two Constituencies LA-XLV Kashmir Valley-VI and LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for 11th general Elections of Legislative Assembly (LA) here on Sunday.

The Kashmiri refuges living in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would exercise their right of franchise for the two constituencies.

An official of Election Commission said Kashmiri refugees living in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would vote for AJK LA-XLV Kashmir Valley-VI seat where close contest is expected among Ahmad Shahid Mushtaq (Football), Abdul Majid Khan (PTI), Abdul Nasir Khan (Truck) and Noorul Bari (JI).

The total registered voters in the constituency are 6,951 including 3,860 male and 3,091 female for whom 41 polling stations including seven for male, nine for female and 25 combined have been setup.

As many as 41 presiding officers would supervise the polling with assistance of polling officers and assistant returning officers.

Likewise, LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI seat would be elected by Kashmir voters from 23 districts in two provinces including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Buner, Charsadda, Karak, Kohistan, Mohmand, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swat, Swabi, Upper Dir and Chitral.

A total of 13 aspirants are contesting polls including Chaudhary Fakhar Zaman (PPP), Nazia Niaz (PTI) and Raja Sadeeq (PMLN) for this constituency where tough contest is expected among three leading political parties of the country.

Polling started at 9.00 am and would continue till 5.00pm without break in KP for these two constituencies of AJK Legislative Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Football Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Bari Male Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Nasir Charsadda Nowshera Chakwal Jhelum Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Swabi Attock Buner Fakhar Zaman Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From Refugee Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

12 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

13 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

13 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.