Open Menu

Polling Starts In PP-15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Polling starts in PP-15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling started in the PP-15 constituency at 08:00 hrs here on Thursday for general elections 2024.

Voters arrived at their respective polling stations even before the time of polling, making long cues at the main gates/entrances of the polling stations.

Polling staff guides the voters through the process of casting their votes, checking their Names and vote numbers in the list etc.

Considerable facilitation desks/centres have also been established at places nearing polling stations by various political parties to assist their voters in this regard.

Security has been tightened to avoid any untoward situation in the constituency. A prescribed area around each polling station has been declared prohibited for any political gathering or activities.

Polling will continue till 1700hrs.

Related Topics

Vote PP-15

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

9 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

10 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

11 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

11 hours ago
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

11 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

11 hours ago
 Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

11 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

11 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

11 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan