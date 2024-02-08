Polling Starts In PP-15
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling started in the PP-15 constituency at 08:00 hrs here on Thursday for general elections 2024.
Voters arrived at their respective polling stations even before the time of polling, making long cues at the main gates/entrances of the polling stations.
Polling staff guides the voters through the process of casting their votes, checking their Names and vote numbers in the list etc.
Considerable facilitation desks/centres have also been established at places nearing polling stations by various political parties to assist their voters in this regard.
Security has been tightened to avoid any untoward situation in the constituency. A prescribed area around each polling station has been declared prohibited for any political gathering or activities.
Polling will continue till 1700hrs.
