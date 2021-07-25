Polling starts in Sheikhupura for two constituencies of AJK election

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling for LA-41 (Valley-2) and LA-34 (Jammu) Azad Jammu & Kashmir began here on Sunday at four polling stations set up in Sheikhupura city, Ferozwala and Sharqpur areas of Muridke Tehsil.

A total number of registered voters in Sheikhupura district for LA 41 Valley-2 seat is 399, including 219 male and 180 female.

A total of eight candidates are vying for the seat, including Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dewan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Akram Butt of the PML-N, Shabbir Abbas Mehr of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and Syed Maqsood Gilani of the Muslim Conference and four independent candidates.

The polling started at 8:00 am which would continue till 5:00 pm without any interval.

A total number of voters in Sheikhupura district for LA 34 (Jammu-I) seat is 438, out of which 262 male and 176 female voters.

As many as 14 candidates are contesting for the seat, including Riaz Ahmad of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nasir Hussain Dar of the PML-N, Zahid Iqbal of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muhammad Ajaib of Muslim Conference and four independent candidates.

On the request of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sheikhupura Police have made foolproof security arrangements for the elections. As many as 192 police personnel had been deployed under the supervision of ASP.

In case of emergency, the services of Pakistan Army will be sought as a quick response.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joya, Distrcit Police Officer Chaudhry Ahsan Saifullah Election Commissioner Muhammad Sarwar and other officials visited the polling stations and reviewed the election arrangements and checked security arrangements.