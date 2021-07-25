UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polling Starts In Sheikhupura For Two Constituencies Of AJK Election

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Polling starts in Sheikhupura for two constituencies of AJK election

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling for LA-41 (Valley-2) and LA-34 (Jammu) Azad Jammu & Kashmir began here on Sunday at four polling stations set up in Sheikhupura city, Ferozwala and Sharqpur areas of Muridke Tehsil.

A total number of registered voters in Sheikhupura district for LA 41 Valley-2 seat is 399, including 219 male and 180 female.

A total of eight candidates are vying for the seat, including Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dewan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Akram Butt of the PML-N, Shabbir Abbas Mehr of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and Syed Maqsood Gilani of the Muslim Conference and four independent candidates.

The polling started at 8:00 am which would continue till 5:00 pm without any interval.

A total number of voters in Sheikhupura district for LA 34 (Jammu-I) seat is 438, out of which 262 male and 176 female voters.

As many as 14 candidates are contesting for the seat, including Riaz Ahmad of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nasir Hussain Dar of the PML-N, Zahid Iqbal of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muhammad Ajaib of Muslim Conference and four independent candidates.

On the request of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sheikhupura Police have made foolproof security arrangements for the elections. As many as 192 police personnel had been deployed under the supervision of ASP.

In case of emergency, the services of Pakistan Army will be sought as a quick response.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joya, Distrcit Police Officer Chaudhry Ahsan Saifullah Election Commissioner Muhammad Sarwar and other officials visited the polling stations and reviewed the election arrangements and checked security arrangements.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Male Nasir Sheikhupura Muridke Sharqpur Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

18 minutes ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.