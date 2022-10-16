UrduPoint.com

Polling Starts In-time For By-election In NA-108

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Polling starts in-time for by-election in NA-108

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Polling for by-election began in-time in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) here on Sunday (October 16, 2022).

A spokesman for the Election Commission said that 12 candidates were contesting the by-election in NA-108. However, main contest was expected between PTI Chief Imran Khan Niaz and PMLN candidate Abid Sher Ali.

He said that there were total 505,186 voters including 271,039 males and 234,147 females in this constituency and CEP established 354 polling stations and 1084 polling booths to facilitate the voters.

He said that 167 polling stations and 558 polling booths were setup for men, 162 stations and 526 booths for women whereas 25 polling stations were combined.

He said that tight security arrangements were made for by-elections in NA-108 where 281 polling stations were placed in category-A, 41 in category-B and 32 stations in category-C.

He said that the constituency was divided into 2 zones, 8 sectors and 16 sub sectors to beef up the security.

He said that no one was allowed to carry or display weapons within the premises of polling stations and polling booths.

He said that 372 presiding officers, 1138 assistant presiding officers, 1138 polling officers and 372 Naib Qasid were deputed for election duty and they also reached at their duty points in-time.

Although the polling started in-time but no sufficient number of voters had visited the polling stations immediately after commencement of the polling process.

He said that supporters of the election contesting candidates were seen arranging shadow places for the voters and distributing chits carrying details of vote number, serial number and polling station numbers.

No complaint of delay in commencement of polling process was reported from any part of the constituency, he added.

