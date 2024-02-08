Polling starts with low turnout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling for general election 2024 has started with low turnout almost in all the Constituencies of district Faisalabad at about 8 a.m. here on Thursday.

The presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and other polling staff had reached at their duty spots well before time but no sufficient number of voters visited the polling stations immediately after commencement of the polling process.

The election contesting candidates’ supporters were seen to arranging their election camps and distributing chits among the voters which were inscribed with details of vote number, serial number and polling station numbers, etc.

No untoward incident, scuffle or clash was reported so far from any part of the district while the foolproof security arrangements were made by the district administration for the election.