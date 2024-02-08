Open Menu

Polling Starts With Low Turnout

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 08:41 AM

Polling starts with low turnout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling for general election 2024 has started with low turnout almost in all the Constituencies of district Faisalabad at about 8 a.m. here on Thursday.

The presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and other polling staff had reached at their duty spots well before time but no sufficient number of voters visited the polling stations immediately after commencement of the polling process.

The election contesting candidates’ supporters were seen to arranging their election camps and distributing chits among the voters which were inscribed with details of vote number, serial number and polling station numbers, etc.

No untoward incident, scuffle or clash was reported so far from any part of the district while the foolproof security arrangements were made by the district administration for the election.

Related Topics

Election Faisalabad Vote All From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

8 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

9 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

9 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

9 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

9 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

9 hours ago
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

9 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

9 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

9 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

9 hours ago
 8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use righ ..

8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) proj ..

ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan