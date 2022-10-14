Polling stations in NA-108 to be made dengue-free

Anti-dengue spray at polling stations in NA-109 is continuing to provide a safe environment to polling staff during by-election in the constituency on Oct 16

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-dengue spray at polling stations in NA-109 is continuing to provide a safe environment to polling staff during by-election in the constituency on Oct 16.

The polling stations are being sprayed on the direction of District Returning Officer Mian Muhammad Shahid and under the supervision of Returning Officer Irfan Kausar.

The object of the move is to provide a safe environment to polling staff as well as voters during the vote casting process.