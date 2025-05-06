Open Menu

Polling Time Ends For The Senate By-election: Counting Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Polling time ends for the Senate by-election: Counting underway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Polling time ended for the by-election on the vacant general seat of the Senate from the province of Sindh held at the Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday.

The polling was conducted from 9 am to 4 pm in the Sindh Assembly without any break.

A total of 149 votes were cast during the scheduled polling time and counting is underway, said a spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh.

The last vote was cast by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

1 hour ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

2 hours ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

2 hours ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

2 hours ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

2 hours ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

5 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

8 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan