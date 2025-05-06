Polling time ends for the Senate by-election: Counting underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Polling time ended for the by-election on the vacant general seat of the Senate from the province of Sindh held at the Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday.

The polling was conducted from 9 am to 4 pm in the Sindh Assembly without any break.

A total of 149 votes were cast during the scheduled polling time and counting is underway, said a spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh.

The last vote was cast by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.