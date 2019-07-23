Polling turn out in tribal districts elections registered as 26.27 percent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The polling turn out during elections for 16 seats of tribal districts was registered as 26.27 percent, said a press release issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Tuesday.

According to details, the voting was held for election on 16 seats of KP assembly which were merged in the province from tribal region.

The highest turn out was registered in Kurram district constituency PK: 109 which was 40.10 percent. While the lowest turn out was in North Waziristan Agency PK: 113, registering at 16.

10 percent.

The male polling turn out was registered as 31.42 percent while female voting turn out was 18.63 percent, it said.

The ECP has issued initial result of all the 16 seats of tribal districts while the notification of the wining candidates will be made within a period of 14 days.

According to initial result of ECP, six wining candidates are independent, five won from the platform of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), three from Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI)F, One from Jamat-e-Islami and One from Awami National Party (ANP).