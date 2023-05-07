UrduPoint.com

Polling Underway For LG By-elections In Hyderabad Region

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Polling underway for LG by-elections in Hyderabad region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The polling for by-elections to elect local government representatives on some 38 seats of union committees, union councils and general ward councillors in 8 districts of Hyderabad division began at 8 am here Sunday.

According to details, the voting for 14 seats of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of UCs and general members of the wards in district Hyderabad will continue till 5 pm without any break.

Polling on 7 seats in Badin, 7 seats in Thatta, 6 seats in Dadu, Sujawal 2 seats and one each in Jamshoro, Matiari and Tando Allahyar was underway amid strict security measures.

As many as 360 polling stations were set up for voting while the Hyderabad Range Police had declared 68 of those polling stations as very sensitive, 32 sensitive in view of the law history of violence or clashes during the polling process.

Some 13,047 people are registered to vote in all those Constituencies, the ECP officials said.

According to a statement issued by the DIG office, more than 2800 copsare deployed for security duties at polling stations including 385 personnel of Rapid Response Force (RRF).

Related Topics

Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Dadu Matiari Sujawal Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

5 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

14 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

14 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

14 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.