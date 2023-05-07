Polling underway for LG by-elections in Hyderabad region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The polling for by-elections to elect local government representatives on some 38 seats of union committees, union councils and general ward councillors in 8 districts of Hyderabad division began at 8 am here Sunday.

According to details, the voting for 14 seats of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of UCs and general members of the wards in district Hyderabad will continue till 5 pm without any break.

Polling on 7 seats in Badin, 7 seats in Thatta, 6 seats in Dadu, Sujawal 2 seats and one each in Jamshoro, Matiari and Tando Allahyar was underway amid strict security measures.

As many as 360 polling stations were set up for voting while the Hyderabad Range Police had declared 68 of those polling stations as very sensitive, 32 sensitive in view of the law history of violence or clashes during the polling process.

Some 13,047 people are registered to vote in all those Constituencies, the ECP officials said.

According to a statement issued by the DIG office, more than 2800 copsare deployed for security duties at polling stations including 385 personnel of Rapid Response Force (RRF).