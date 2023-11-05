Polling underway for LG by-polls across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Polling for local government by-elections in 14 districts across Sindh is in progress on Sunday and poling process will continue till 5 p.m.

According to ECP's notification, the polling process in Karachi, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze and other districts is in progress amid strict security measures.

The Election Commission of Pakistan said polling was underway on 21 seats for which 14 district returning officers and 20 returning officers were appointed.

As many as 163 polling stations have been set up across Sindh, of them 72 of the polling stations were declared ‘highly sensitive’ and 89 ‘sensitive’.

In Karachi, the commission said, 121 polling stations have been set up. Forty-two of the polling stations have been declared ‘highly sensitive’ and 79 ‘sensitive’.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan has directed all relevant authorities that fair and transparent polls must be ensured.

The ECP has also established a control room to monitor the election process.

The incumbent Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Murad are among the contestants of the polls.

Meanwhile, provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan and Inspector General Riffat Mukhtar visited different polling stations and reviewed the polling process.