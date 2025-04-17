Polling Underway For NA-213 Umerkot By-election
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Polling process is in progress in peaceful atmosphere in by-election at the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot on Thursday.
According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner, the polling will continue uninterrupted from 8 am to 5 pm. The polling began on time.
The spokesperson stated that the polling is ongoing in a peaceful atmosphere.
Total 18 candidates including PPP’s Saba Talpur, independent candidate Lal Malhi and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Umar Jan Sarhindi are contesting the election.
Strict security arrangements have been adopted in the constituency.
The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh has issued instructions to the relevant authorities to remain alert for a clean, transparent and peaceful election.
Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chohan said that the people should reach the polling station without fear and insecurity and exercise their right to vote.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police and TMA launches joint anti-encroachment operation in Abbottabad16 minutes ago
-
Polling underway for NA-213 Umerkot by-election16 minutes ago
-
Cloth mill catches fire16 minutes ago
-
COAS confers military honours on officers, soldiers of Pak Army26 minutes ago
-
Surprise Operation: 2 trucks loaded with substandard edibles impounded, goods seized26 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with UK36 minutes ago
-
ITP Issues traffic diversion plan ahead of Murree underpass inauguration2 hours ago
-
Man arrested for raping married woman11 hours ago
-
All segment of society to support armed forces to wipe out terrorism in Balochistan: Bugti11 hours ago
-
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative Group meeting12 hours ago
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot directs crack downs on encroachment12 hours ago