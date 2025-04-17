Polling underway for NA-213 Umerkot by-election

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Polling process is in progress in peaceful atmosphere in by-election at the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner, the polling will continue uninterrupted from 8 am to 5 pm. The polling began on time.

The spokesperson stated that the polling is ongoing in a peaceful atmosphere.

Total 18 candidates including PPP’s Saba Talpur, independent candidate Lal Malhi and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Umar Jan Sarhindi are contesting the election.

Strict security arrangements have been adopted in the constituency.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh has issued instructions to the relevant authorities to remain alert for a clean, transparent and peaceful election.

Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chohan said that the people should reach the polling station without fear and insecurity and exercise their right to vote.