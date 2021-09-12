UrduPoint.com

Polling Underway In 5 Wards Of Bahawalpur Cantt

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Polling was underway in 5 wards of Bahawalpur Cantonment for electing members of the Cantonment board.

Police have made special security arrangements for the elections.

District Police Officer Faisla Kamran visited various polling stations and gave instructions to on-duty officers and personnel.

As many as 18 polling stations have been set up in 5 wards where men and women were casting their votes. As many as 5 sectors and 15 sub-sectors have been set up for security. About 1000 police officers and personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order during the elections.

DPO said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said that maintaining law and order was our first priority and all resources would be utilize in this regard for assuring transparency in electoral process.

