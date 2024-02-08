Open Menu

Polling Underway Peacefully In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Sargodha division Election Commissioner Amir Ashfaq Qureshi on Thursday said that a smooth and peaceful voting process under tight security was underway across the district and no single untoward incident had occurred so far.

Talking to APP, he said that no major incidents of violence and rigging had been reported so far, adding that all resources were being utilized to ensure strict security for conducting the election process peacefully.

He said that a large number of people were visiting their respective polling stations to cast their vote, adding that the turnout was satisfactory.

"The Election Commissioner Sargodha has established a helpline to lodge complaints. Voters can get the detail of the vote and polling station by sending the CNIC number through SMS to 8300," he added.

He urged people to come out of their houses as some time was left in polling. Over

1698 polling stations in Sargodha district have been set up for five NAs and 10 PP seats , he added.

He said measures had been taken for voters to exercise their right in a hassle-free environment

