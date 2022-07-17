Polling underway smoothly in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling process in by-election for four provincial assembly seats was underway in a peaceful manner with high turnout expected.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place as Rangers and FC personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order situation during the polling.

However, minor incident of clashes have so far been reported at some polling stations including of PP-168 constituency where voters and workers of PML-N and PTI came face to face.

Another such incident took place in constituency PP-158 Dharmapura area where a fight broke out over entry into a polling station.

The voting will continue till 5 pm followed by counting of the votes.

By-election is being held in PP-158, PP-167, PP-168 and PP-170 in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference, said that overall the polling process was continued in a peaceful atmosphere except minor clashes reported at some places. He said the provincial government had taken all out measures to ensure peace and maintain law & order during the election process in the province.

He said that no one would be allowed to disrupt the process and the law would take its course against violators.

It is pertinent to mention that 20 seats were fallen vacant after the Election Commissionof Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23, which included fivelawmakers elected on reserved seats for women and minorities.