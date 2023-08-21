Polls should not be delayed beyond March: Jehangir Tareen

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jehangir Tareen said on Monday that general election should not be delayed beyond March next year and no political party including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be banned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jehangir Tareen said on Monday that general election should not be delayed beyond March next year and no political party including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be banned.

Addressing the media person after attending a ceremony, where former PTI leader Sumsam Bukhari and others announced joining the IPP here, he said the rate of joining the IPP by leaders of the PTI and other parties was so high that this time they would need a jumbo jet, instead of a small aeroplane. He also gave away party flags to the new party members.

Tareen said after new delimitation of Constituencies in the light of the census results, general election should be conducted before March.

About President Dr Arif Alvi's tweet denying signing of Official Secrets Act and Army Act, Tareen said: "Listening to the president was sorrowful".

Replying to a question, he said no political party, including the PTI, should be banned.

While addressing the media, Syed Sumsam Bukhari said that audios related to May 9 incident were being associated with him, which were fake.

PTI Spokesperson Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Dr Arif Ali should reconsider his behaviour as he was the president of Pakistan and not of Tehreek-e-Insaf.