UrduPoint.com

Polls To 8 Reserved Seats In AJK LA On Aug. 02

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:11 PM

Polls to 8 reserved seats in AJK LA on Aug. 02

Elections to all eight reserved seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA) will be held on August 02 and the inaugural session of the newly elected AJK Legislature will be held on August 03 wherein newly elected members of the house will take the oath of their office

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) Elections to all eight reserved seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA) will be held on August 02 and the inaugural session of the newly elected AJK Legislature will be held on August 03 wherein newly elected members of the house will take the oath of their office.

At the same time Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has, by now, completed scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates for eight reserved seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly including five reserved for women and three others including one each for Muslim religious scholars, Overseas Kashmiris and Technocrats.

According to the AJK Election Commission a total of 22 candidates had, meanwhile, filed their nomination papers for eight reserved seats before the Secretary, AJK Election Commission by the stipulated date July 30.

All 22 nomination papers were declared valid after scrutiny.

According to the Election Commission nomination papers of 10 candidates were filed for five reserved seats for women which were declared valid. Similarly nomination papers of four candidates for one reserved seat meant for Ulema and Mushaikh were also declared valid.

Nomination papers of four candidates were filed for one reserved seat of overseas Kashmiri and all the papers were declared valid.

Four candidates filed nomination papers for one reserved seat of Technocrats and all the papers filed by the candidates for this seat were declared valid.

Related Topics

Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir July August Women Muslim All Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Azam Khan out of second, third T20Is matches again ..

Azam Khan out of second, third T20Is matches against West Indies

18 minutes ago
 ‘The war has changed’: US documents sound alar ..

‘The war has changed’: US documents sound alarm on Delta variant

26 minutes ago
 Dong Dong makes Olympic history on Tokyo trampolin ..

Dong Dong makes Olympic history on Tokyo trampoline

4 minutes ago
 Cuba sees 8,736 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths in one d ..

Cuba sees 8,736 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths in one day

4 minutes ago
 Denmark badminton ace Axelsen moves into Olympic s ..

Denmark badminton ace Axelsen moves into Olympic semis

4 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,613,993

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,613,993

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.