Polls to be held certainly after 'facilitators' exposed: Maryam Nawaz

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that her party believed in democracy and elections would certainly be held in the country.

However, she added, before the election the 'facilitators' of Imran Khan would be exposed and a decision would be made about those responsible for his selection in the previous elections.

Addressing the PML-N workers convention in Khuddian Khaas (Kasur), she said that God willing PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to the country soon. She praised the people of Kasur over their political awareness. She recalled that when the 2018 election was stolen in the country, even then the PML-N had won all seats in Kasur. "Seeing the mammoth gathering today, I have realised that the people of Khuddian knew the jackal the most all across the country," she referred to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Maryam Nawaz praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying he himself was distributing free flour among the deserving people by visiting various districts. He was making all-out efforts, along with other parties of the ruling alliance, to steer the country out of crises.

She said Imran Khan was a foreign agent, and he had been assigned the task of creating chaos in the country. She warned former premier that now the nation had recognised his real agenda and they would never let him come to power again. Now people knew it well that this 'fitna' (Imran Khan) causes destruction while in power, and it ruins the institutions when it is out of power, she added.

She said the facilitators attempted to make a 'geedar' (jackal) a leader by putting a mask on his face, but when the mask was removed after fleeing of the facilitators, the wristwatch thief was exposed. Maryam said when judges ask him to appear in courts, the PTI chief shows a plaster cast on his leg as an excuse. She said today he was the most wanted absconder in the eyes of the law of the land.

Referring to protest demonstrations by the PTI in the recent past, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan had left the children of the nation on roads to bear with beatings, but his own children were living in safe haven of London. She said, "This 'fitna' throws petrol bombs on police if the law-enforcers go to his residence Zaman Park to arrest him". He hides himself under a cot when courts summon him, she added.

Maryam Nawaz vowed to continue speaking the truth no matter how much hardships she would have to face. She said Khuddian Khaas had always showed affection with Nawaz Sharif. She said the dwellers of Bulleh Shah had always expressed confidence in leadership of Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N had always won all seats from here. She said the political awareness about the wristwatch thief emerging from Kasur had spread all across the country today.

Advisor to Chief Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, MNA Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, ex-MPA Malik Ahmad Saeed Khan, Haji Naeem Safdar Ansari, PML-N Kasur district leaders and office-bearers were also present.