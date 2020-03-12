Polluted, dirty water irrigated vegetables destroyed

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

District administration Peshawar Thursday destroyed polluted and dirty water irrigated vegetables cultivated on 13 acres land

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday destroyed polluted and dirty water irrigated vegetables cultivated on 13 acres land.

The action was taken on complaints received by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary that in most of the areas growers were irrigating vegetables and other crops from dirty water of the drains that were spreading diseases.

In this connection, on the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division Amjad Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officials of the district administration and agriculture department conducted operation and destroyed vegetables irrigated from polluted and dirty water of the drains.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has asked growers to avoid irrigating vegetables and other crops from dirty water of nullahs as they csused spreading of diseases. Otherwise, stern action would be action those involved in such unhealthy activities.

Furthermore, he has also directed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) for initiating action against all those growers who were irrigating crops through polluted and dirty water in respective areas.

