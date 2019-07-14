UrduPoint.com
Polluted Water Being Supplied In Some Areas

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Polluted water being supplied in some areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Polluted and muddy water is being supplied in some areas regularly. The concerned authorities are not taking action for the provision of clean drinking water.

People belonging to various walks of life expressed dismay over non-availability of the basic commodity in large parts of the city. The areas including Waris Khan, Arya Mohallah, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Elahi Bukush and some other localities are getting polluted water.

A resident of Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Arshad Malik said that polluted water is being supplied."We have to fetch clean drinking water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs," he added.

A household woman, Asma from Nadeem Colony expressed her deep concern that most of the budget is consumed on providing of water adding it is not only polluted but also expensive.

She said the water is not even useable for washing purposes. Another complainant, Naeem from Umer Road said that due muddy and polluted water they had to purchase mineral water, which is very costly and unaffordable.

On the other hand, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has claimed that old pipelines is being replaced with the new ones to address the public issue.

