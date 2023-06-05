UrduPoint.com

Pollution-free Environment Crucial To Improve Life Expectancy: Hief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 11:02 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Monday emphasized the need to promote a pollution-free environment to improve life expectancy in the country In his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, he said a clean and clear climate was a sign of good health.

In countries free from air pollution, lung and other respiratory diseases are less and greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation are also evident in these states, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the increasing temperature has created many problems in the whole world and especially in Pakistan saying that an unstoppable series of natural disasters has started due to the increase in global temperature.

He said that in order to eliminate air pollution, all countries must adhere to international protocols and agreements made at the global level.

The Chief Minister said that serious steps needed to be taken now to control global warming and a comprehensive effort should be made to deal with the damage caused by the effects of climate change in countries around the world.

He said that this day demands that we would plant more trees and keep our environment clean, use energy-efficient vehicles and strengthen our joint efforts against air pollution.

