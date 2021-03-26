UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pollution-free Environment Lifeline For Humans: FDA Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pollution-free environment lifeline for humans: FDA chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The clean and green Pakistan programme will be made successful for provision of a pollution-free atmosphere to the coming generations which is a lifeline for humans.

These views were expressed by MPA/ Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority Chaudhry Latif Nazar after planting saplings at the FDA city here on Friday.

Additional Director General Amir Aziz, Director Estate Management and other officers were also present. Five hundred saplings were planted in the FDA city, in collaboration with the private sector.

He said that the FDA had assigned a target of planting at least 1,000 saplings to each private housing colony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Housing

Recent Stories

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

25 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

1 hour ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

27 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

27 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

27 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.