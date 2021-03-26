Pollution-free environment lifeline for humans: FDA chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The clean and green Pakistan programme will be made successful for provision of a pollution-free atmosphere to the coming generations which is a lifeline for humans.

These views were expressed by MPA/ Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority Chaudhry Latif Nazar after planting saplings at the FDA city here on Friday.

Additional Director General Amir Aziz, Director Estate Management and other officers were also present. Five hundred saplings were planted in the FDA city, in collaboration with the private sector.

He said that the FDA had assigned a target of planting at least 1,000 saplings to each private housing colony.