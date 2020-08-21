UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pollution Free Environment Top Priority, Says Provincial Minister For Energy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:56 PM

Pollution free environment top priority, says provincial minister for Energy

Provincial minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik said that pollution free environment was top priority of the incumbent government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik said that pollution free environment was top priority of the incumbent government.

He said that first no previous government had made the clean environment and tree-plantation drive the part of national policy adding that work continued on environmental changes and tree plantation drive as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik expressed these views while representing South Punjab during anti-smog meeting held via video link here on Friday. Dr Akhtar suggested that the air quality index should be monitored whole year and small units involved in burning lead batteries should be demolished as its particles become cause of cancer.

He said that crackdown against smoke- emitting vehicles was necessary while all the brick kilns should be shifted on zig zag technology. However, the operation would be launched against brick kilns situated near urban areas and in red zone in first phase.

Dr Akhtar said that business on health of upcoming generation was not acceptable and proposed impressive awareness campaign regarding pollution.

He said that to tighten noose against substandard petrol and diesel sellers and to do challans over burning of crops waste, plastic and tyres.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Technology Business Punjab Red Zone Vehicles Lead Cancer All Government Top

Recent Stories

Russia's Navalny Receives Diagnosis, Poisoning Sce ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman PEMRA asks cable operators to follow dire ..

3 minutes ago

ECP issues last reminder to political parties on a ..

3 minutes ago

Time to call out countries perpetrating terrorism ..

3 minutes ago

Sh Rasheed inaugurates Postgraduate College of Wom ..

12 minutes ago

DEWA records a peak load increase of 6.6%

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.