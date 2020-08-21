Pollution free environment top priority, says provincial minister for Energy

Provincial minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik said that pollution free environment was top priority of the incumbent government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik said that pollution free environment was top priority of the incumbent government.

He said that first no previous government had made the clean environment and tree-plantation drive the part of national policy adding that work continued on environmental changes and tree plantation drive as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik expressed these views while representing South Punjab during anti-smog meeting held via video link here on Friday. Dr Akhtar suggested that the air quality index should be monitored whole year and small units involved in burning lead batteries should be demolished as its particles become cause of cancer.

He said that crackdown against smoke- emitting vehicles was necessary while all the brick kilns should be shifted on zig zag technology. However, the operation would be launched against brick kilns situated near urban areas and in red zone in first phase.

Dr Akhtar said that business on health of upcoming generation was not acceptable and proposed impressive awareness campaign regarding pollution.

He said that to tighten noose against substandard petrol and diesel sellers and to do challans over burning of crops waste, plastic and tyres.