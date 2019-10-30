UrduPoint.com
Pollution In Lahore City Caused By Abysmal Environmental Conditions In India: Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Fawad Chaudhry

Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:15 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said Modi government is unable to control pollution caused by field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India, terming it as a big failure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said Modi government is unable to control pollution caused by field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India, terming it as a big failure.

In a tweet, the minister said Minsitry of Climate Change has informed the cabinet that the main cause of pollution in Lahore was the situation across the border as pollution ratio in Lahore city is half that of pollution at Wagah border.

The tweet read as "Ministry of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India. Level of pollution at Wagha is double than Lahore city, Modi Government is failing in every aspect, irresponsible Governments are a curse".

More Stories From Pakistan

