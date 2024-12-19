Open Menu

Pollution: Number Of Dry Cough Patients In Hospitals Increase

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Due to increasing air pollution, the number of patients with dry cough and difficulty in breathing continues to increase.

Pneumonia, chest infections and dry cough are becoming common in children, eye irritation and skin diseases are also increasing, while heart disease and asthma patients are also severely affected.

Dr. Muhammad Hassaan, practising pulmonologist at Jinnah Hospital, told APP that influenza and viral infections are spreading in hospitals, children and the elderly are falling ill in large numbers, patients with breathing difficulties should not leave their homes, lung and asthma patients need to take special precautions.

Lahore in winter often witnesses worst air quality which normally stays from October to February in the Punjab capital when farmers are blamed for setting light to the remnants of their crops, producing smoke which adds to smog.

Dr. Hassan said that the best possible thing is that one should avoid exposure to such air, adding we have already started witnessing a rise in the number of patients of common cold and flu.

For those who have to go outside for different reasons, mainly bikers, must take protection and keep their face covered in severe cold. This weather condition can lead to rhinopharyngitis, throat infection, bronchitis and lungs infection.

Those who suffer from nasal allergy should also take care of themselves in these weather conditions, Dr. Muhammad Hassaan informed.

