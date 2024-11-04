‘Pollution Serial Killer In Pakistan’: Sherry Rehman
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said pollution was a serial killer in Pakista
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said pollution was a serial killer in Pakistan.
She was speaking at the ‘Pioneering Solutions for Climate Resilience’ session at 27th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, said a press release.
Sherry Rehman said measures as small as tuning our engines were needed to help control smog.
She commended the SDPI for taking sustainability beyond a cliché and making it applicable and congratulated the winners of the Sustainability Awards.
Senator Sherry Rehman deplored lack of coverage by the mainstream media on climate emergency, stating that “media is treating climate as a disaster tool”.
She said media only focuses on climate change when a disaster occurs, primarily holding print media responsible because “they know better”.
Therefore, SDPI should have a “journalist category” for the awards to reward those who focus on climate change as a priority, she added.
Sherry Rehman said according to data, Pakistan was the fifth country on the list of countries vulnerable to climate change. “However, I think that we are at an even higher risk because our population is not trained to deal with climate emergency,” she added.
On water, the Senator said Pakistanis had one of the highest per capita water usage which means we are wasting water which is a “finite, precious” resource which would not last forever.
She deplored that a large amount of unfiltered sewage was being dumped into Rawal Dam on a daily basis, which was the main source of water for Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
In the end, Sherry Rehman inaugurated the 2nd Sustainability Investment Expo 2024.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy2 minutes ago
-
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committee2 minutes ago
-
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi2 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation2 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative issues in Jhang7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities7 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test8 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists13 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program13 minutes ago
-
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshid13 minutes ago
-
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi14 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case19 minutes ago