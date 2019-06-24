- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pollution/Environment: More than 3 in 5 Pakistanis (63%) do not dispose of their household waste pro ..
Pollution/Environment: More Than 3 In 5 Pakistanis (63%) Do Not Dispose Of Their Household Waste Properly
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:54 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than 3 in 5 Pakistanis (63%) do not dispose of their household waste properly
Islamabad,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than 3 in 5 Pakistanis (63%) do not dispose of their household waste properly.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How do you dispose of household waste?” In response, 63% said they throw it in the street or burn it, 34% said they throw it in dustbins, 1% said a person comes to collect it, and 2% said other.