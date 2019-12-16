Poly Clinic management likely to face protest against unfair dealing

Poly Clinic management may likely to face a protest demonstration against its unfair and unjust treatment with medical and para-medical staff

Islamabad , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) : Poly Clinic management may likely to face a protest demonstration against its unfair and unjust treatment with medical and para-medical staff.More than 156 staffers include doctors, nurses, and other staffs have decided to lodge protest against non payments against their special duties during the last three months.The annoyed staff members performed special duties during the recent dengue breakout in Islamabad and they were illegible to get special allowance but the management instead of paying special allowance to deserving employees has approved special allowance for two deputy directors.According to details, over 156 doctors, nurses and other staff members performed 24 hours special duties in the dengue wards but they could not be given over time whereas two deputy director at Poly Clinic Hospital have extracted Rs164,000 as over time despite they never performed special duty.

The sources said that Poly Clinic DED Farooq Akhtar and Dr Amanullah have allegedly received 92,880 and 72,790 respectively from the national exchequer without performing duty.Contrary to this, more than 156 doctors, nurses and other staff members performed 24 hours special duties during the last three months but only eight doctors could get their over time.

The deputy directors while ignoring services of the staff members added the special allowance in their accounts.The deprived doctors, nurses and other staff members have decided to lodge protest demonstration against unjust treatment of the higher authority.

The deprived staffers have blamed that the said deputy directors never performed special duties; despite they have approved special allowance from the health ministry.