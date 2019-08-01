Polyclinic OT decoration: Rs 9m embezzled

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Polyclinic administration has embezzled rupees 9m on the name of decoration of Polyclinic Operation Theatre (OT). According to sources, all the bills of Ishaq Traders were cleared, but sub standard floor sheet unable to hide the ugly walls of OT.

Sources further informed to Online that alleged connivance of Polyclinic Administration and Ishaq Traders gave huge losses to national exchequer as the sub standard works is visible on the floor and walls of polyclinic.Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also activated to probe the matter, the video of Ishaq Traders works also gone viral on internet and whatsapp groups but the administration of the hospital unable to give rebuttal.