Polyclinic Still Seeking Appointment Of Permanent Executive Director

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:19 PM

Polyclinic still seeking appointment of permanent executive director

The federal government services hospital Polyclinic is still seeking appointment of permanent executive director as decision made to appoint a temporary head once again

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) The Federal government services hospital Polyclinic is still seeking appointment of permanent executive director as decision made to appoint a temporary head once again.

The inner sources have revealed that health ministry is reluctant to appoint MPH qualified executive director.Sources said that executive director Dr. Sohaib employment duration is going to end in the first week of December and ministry of health has decided to appoint a temporary head instead of permanent executive director.

HE said that ministry of health has rejected the summary of four MPH qualified doctors as summary forwarded to appoint permanent executive director of hospital.

The ministry also violating the court order as it directed to appoint permanent MHH qualified executive directors of federal capital hospitals.It was worth mentioned here that executive director Dr. Sohaib had earlier appointed on deputation and service would end from the first week of December.

