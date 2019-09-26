Polythene bags ban badly hit shopkeepers

People and Shopkeepers of Islamabad are facing problems because of the ban on use of Polythene bags

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) People and Shopkeepers of Islamabad are facing problems because of the ban on use of Polythene bags. The government has banned use of the polythene bags in Islamabad from 22 July to keep the environment clean.According to details the government has banned polythene bags in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The residents as well as shopkeepers are facing problems. A book shop owner Ahmad Jamil in Sitara Market G7 Sector Islamabad has said that banning polythene bags is a good initiative of the government but the government did not plan any alternate of polythene bags and that is why the citizens are facing problems.Some people have appreciated this initiative and said that polythene bags must be banned through out the country because these polythene bags are the main reason of pollution while some people said that the government should have evolved an alternate arrangement first before clamping restrictions.

.The butcher shop owner has said that we are using paper bags which are very fragile and they burst quickly as compared to polythene bags. A dairy owner Shah Nawaz in Abpara Market has said that now the people are accepting this initiative and they are bringing jars from home for buying Milk and Yogurt.The Director of Climate Change, Alternative Energy and Water Resources Institute Dr Bashir Ahmed told Online that keeping the city clean is not the only main reason of banning polythene bags but the whole environment is deteriorating because of this polythene.

Bashir Ahmed further said that polythene bags are affecting the drainage system besides giving rise to health problems and affecting the aquatic life.

He said that this initiative should have been taken early and now this initiative must not be limited to Islamabad. , the government should ban the plastic bags through out the country, the people will face problems in the beginning but they will adjust them with the passage of time."Facing problems without using Polythene bags are better than contracting disease like Cancer" he added.According to Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Khalid Mahmud this initiative has been undertaken from Islamabad because Islamabad is Model city and this will soon be launched in other cities too.He said that member of six people including Director, Assistant Director, CDA member and Media daily check one sector.He concluded that any manufacturer, Importer or wholesaler violates the regulation he may be fined RS100000 to RS500000.

Shopkeeper, hawker or stall holder will be fined from RS10000 to RS50000 if found violating regulation. Citizens who violate regulation will be fined RS5000.