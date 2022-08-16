Polythene bags banned in Narowal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Ashraf has said polythene bags have been banned and a special campaign has been started in the district.

Shopkeepers should ensure the use of cotton, wool or paper bags, otherwise, fine would be imposed, he added.

In this regard, teams consisting of Inspector Ahmed Yar and Muhammad Naveed had been formed by the environment department, he said.

It is pertinent to point out that a special campaign had been launched by the deputycommissioner Narowal regarding prohibited use of polythene bags.