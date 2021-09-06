Polythene bags manufacturing factory sealed, manager arrested

District administration Peshawar and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Monday sealed a polythene plastic shopping bags manufacturing factory and arrested its manager after recovery of 230 kilograms of the ban commodity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Monday sealed a polythene plastic shopping bags manufacturing factory and arrested its manager after recovery of 230 kilograms of the ban commodity.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar Khan along with Industrial Development Officer (IDO), Banaras Khan and Inspector EPA, Ramzan Khan conducted raid on a polythene manufacturing factory in Shalalam locality on Charsadda Road and arrested the manager after sealing the unit while 230 kilograms polythene shopping bags were also taken into official possession.

The provincial government has banned the sale and purchase of plastic polythene shopping bags and district administration in light of the same directives launched a crackdown against the manufacturers and sellers of the commodity.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has warned the trading community against sale and purchase of polythene plastic shopping bags, otherwise initiating stern legal action against them.