Polythene Bags Should Not Mix With Cotton: Dr. Zahid

Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:27 PM

Polythene bags should not mix with cotton: Dr. Zahid

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, Dr. Zahid Mahmood on Monday reminded growers of the importance of how they should harvest cotton to get premium price of their production pleading that any carelessness could risk the quality and lower the price

In a statement issued here, he said, cotton picking process has begun and farmers must ensure that alien particles like plant parts, shards from polythene bags, plastic particles, jute, candy wrappers, cigarette butts should not get mixed in cotton.

Farmers should start picking after 10 am to ensure that moisture remains in permissible limits pleading that excess moisture changes the colour to yellow that not only compromised quality of lint but also that of the fabric.

Picking should begin from the bottom and move up to the top of the plant.

Dr. Zahid said that there should be at least 20 days gap between first and second picking.

Picked cotton be placed on a clean cotton cloth or tarpaulin. Farmers should avoid collecting seed cotton (Phutti) in bigger heaps and instead place the picked cotton in smaller quantity maintaining distance to make room for air passage.

Cotton obtained from last picking should be kept separately from first and second and storage for cotton should be airy and dry.

In case of no covered storage, cotton should be kept at some higher place covered by tarpaulins for safety against rains.

Cotton sheets or cotton bags be utilized to pack cotton insteadof jute, or polythene before transportation to markets.

