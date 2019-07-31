Polythene bags to be banned in Capital from Aug 14: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said polythene bags would be banned in the federal capital from August 14 and the day would be observed as "Plastic Bags Se Azadi"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said polythene bags would be banned in the Federal capital from August 14 and the day would be observed as "Plastic Bags Se Azadi".

She was addressing the awareness campaign ceremony "Plastic Bags Se Azadi" (Free from Plastic Bags) arranged at National Highway Authority (NHA) head office here, a press release said.

She said 55 billion plastic bags were being used annually in the country that amounts to consumption of 275 bags, per person per year.

She said, Plastic Bags not only mar the environment but also cause urban flooding in the cities.

For effective implementation of the campaign, she said government organizations, civil society and media should cooperate.

She also commended contributions made by NHA towards success of Clean and Green Pakistan Programme.

Zartaj Gul also recalled "Apni Shahrah" project under which saplings were planted along motorways and national highways network.

Meanwhile, environment Friendly Bags were also distributed among the participants of the ceremony.