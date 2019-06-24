UrduPoint.com
Polythene Shopping Bags Manufacturing Unit Sealed In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:41 PM

District administration Peshawar Monday sealed a plastic shopping bags manufacturing factory at Hayatabad Industrial Estate also took thousands of kilograms of polythene shopping bags into possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday sealed a plastic shopping bags manufacturing factory at Hayatabad Industrial Estate also took thousands of kilograms of polythene shopping bags into possession.

The raid was conducted in connections with the crackdown launched by the district administration in wake of the imposition of ban on the use of plastic shopping bag in the province.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Rizwana Dar conducted raid on a plastic bag manufacturing unit at Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

The team of the district administration after taking into possession thousands kilograms polythene into possession sealed the unit.

The Deputy Commissioner has warned the trading community for using bio-degradable bags instead of polythene shopping bags, otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them.

