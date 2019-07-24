Pompeo Discusses Expanding Trade, Investment With Pakistani Prime Minister - State Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed boosting trade and investment possibilities with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during their meeting in Washington, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"Following up on their September 5, 2018 meeting in Islamabad, Secretary Pompeo emphasized the continued importance of the United States and Pakistan working together to advance shared priorities, including Pakistan's significant role in supporting the Afghan peace process and counterterrorism," Ortagus said on Tuesday.

Pompeo welcomed the occasion to discuss opportunities for enhanced cooperation, including expanded trade and investment opportunities. The Secretary looked forward to continued progress from Pakistan on shared security priorities, including defeating terrorist organizations, which he hoped would form the basis of a reinvigorated partnership.

Khan is currently on a visit to Washington where he also met with President Donald Trump for talks on reviving the bilateral relationship and to seek Islamabad's help in persuading the Taliban to reach a political settlement with the Afghan government.

The White House in a press release after the two leaders met said the president wants to strengthen bilateral military ties.

Trump said after holding a meeting with Khan that he wants Pakistan to help the United States extricate itself from its role in Afghanistan.

Khan's visit comes at a time when the United States is working on rebuilding relations with Pakistan after Trump cut off aid to Islamabad for failing to make concrete steps to crack down on terrorist groups seeking safe haven in the country.

Khan said the situation in Afghanistan is the closest to being resolved then ever before and a peace deal may be reached. Khan expressed hope that in the coming days Pakistan will be able to urge the Taliban movement to talk to the Afghan government to agree to a settlement.

Pakistan shares a border with Kandahar, one of Afghanistan's most turbulent provinces that is densely populated with Taliban militants.

While the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country, Kabul and the Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.