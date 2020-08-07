UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Pakistani Counterpart Discuss Cooperation On Afghan Peace Process - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Afghanistan reconciliation and regional stability became a top topic of a phone conversation between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Pakistani Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi on Friday, State Department spokesperson Cale  Brown said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo and Minister Qureshi discussed a range of issues, including the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process and the importance of efforts to support regional stability," Brown said.

Intra-Afghan talks were to start in early March under a peace deal that the United States signed with the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) in late February. The process has, however, stalled due to disagreements over prisoner release.

The grand assembly of Afghan elders - known as a loya jirga - is convening on Friday to decide the fate of 400 Taliban prisoners and other issues related to the peace process.

