Poor Arrangements At 'Land Record Center':Commisioner

Poor arrangements at 'Land Record Center':Commisioner

Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu expressed annoyance and dissatisfaction over the poor arrangements for visitors at Land Record Center

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) -:Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu expressed annoyance and dissatisfaction over the poor arrangements for visitors at Land Record Center.

While paying surprise visit to Land record center here on Monday,the Commissioner observed that the center lacked counter for women and senior citizens,washrooms for women,poor sitting arrangements etc, He directed manager concerned to provide all mising facilities as soon as possible,adding that problems of the citizens should be resolved on priority.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the officials if they fail to provide good services.

