Poor Cleanliness Arrangements By Ministry Of Housing At Kashmir House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:15 PM

Guests visiting Kashmir House have expressed their annoyance over the poor cleanliness arrangements by Ministry of Housing.The Kashmiri officers visiting Islamabad have urged to improve the situation immediately

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Guests visiting Kashmir House have expressed their annoyance over the poor cleanliness arrangements by Ministry of Housing.The Kashmiri officers visiting Islamabad have urged to improve the situation immediately.

They said that they are facing problems due to improper cleanliness arrangements.According to details, the family suits of Jammu Kashmir House are in very bad conditions, the guests can't stay there.On other hand, these suits can only be available on the approval call from Prime Minister House, otherwise denial is there for ordinary officers.Despite the huge budget the furniture of the Kashmir House not changed, the mess also not serving properly.

Your Thoughts and Comments

