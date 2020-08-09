UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poor Cleanliness Arrangements Irk Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Poor cleanliness arrangements irk residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi cantonment board has been failed to keep cantt area neat and clean as heaps of garbage spread giving stinking smell.

Poor cleanliness arrangement in People Colony, Dhoke Chaudhrian and Afshan Colony was creating problems for residents while they have demanded of the authorities to take notice of the situation.

The residents of the area including Kamran Abbasi, Sardar Amir, Raja Javed and others complained that poor cleanliness in the area, is causing diseases in the area , adding that heaps of garbage may breeding mosquitoes that could lead to spread of dengue fever.

The residents urged the authorities concerned to take comprehensive steps to make sure the cleanliness in the affected areas.

