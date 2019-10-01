UrduPoint.com
Poor Cleanliness Arrangements Irk Residents Of Cantt Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:17 PM

The residents of Tench Bhatta, People's Colony, Dheri Hassanabad, Lal Kurti Tuesday expressed concerned over poor cleanliness, as heaps of garbage in the area were giving a stinking smell

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The residents of Tench Bhatta, People's Colony, Dheri Hassanabad, Lal Kurti Tuesday expressed concerned over poor cleanliness, as heaps of garbage in the area were giving a stinking smell.

Talking to APP, a resident Fida Khan said that poor cleanliness in the area was causing various diseases among the residents.

Another citizen Muhammad Atif said that the heaps of garbage and scattered filth in the streets causing stinking smell everywhere in the area.

Residents said they had approached the authorities concerned several times and apprised them of the problems being faced by them but no avail.

The residents urged the authorities concerned to take comprehensive steps to make sure the cleanliness in the affected areas.

